China launches experimental satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/G2; Payload: Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing 5 (TJSW-5); Date: 7 January 2020, 1520 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
