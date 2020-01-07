Arianespace, ESA announce Euclid launch contract
Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA) announced the signature of a launch services contract for the Euclid satellite – with the mission’s timeframe for lift-off starting in mid-2022 from the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana (South America).
