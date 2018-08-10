Submit on Friday, August 10th, 2018 22:59

Aeolus, the European Space Agency’s wind sensing satellite, has been encapsulated into the Vega launcher at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou ready for launch on 21 August at 2120 UTC.

Related Post:Magellan delivers Canadian PCU for upcoming space missionULA assumes marketing and sales for Atlas V commercial launchesDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Iridium announces date for 4th Iridium NEXT launchSpacecom orders two Falcon 9 launchesSpaceX’s Falcon 9 lofts its first geostationary satelliteChina launches Yaogan-27 remote sensing satelliteIndia’s GSLV lofts GSAT-6Sovrn