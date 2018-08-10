Aeolus encapsulated into Vega launcher
Submit on Friday, August 10th, 2018 22:59
Aeolus, the European Space Agency’s wind sensing satellite, has been encapsulated into the Vega launcher at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou ready for launch on 21 August at 2120 UTC.
