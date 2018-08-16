Submit on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 22:55

Boeing will acquire Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite solutions, under an acquisition agreement that will expand Boeing’s satellite and space portfolio, talent and capabilities.

