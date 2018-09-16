Submit on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: Delta II; Payload: Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2); Date: 15 September 2018, 1302 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. This marks the final mission of the Delta II rocket, which first launched on 14 February 1989, and launched 155 times including ICESat-2.

Related Post:MUOS-3 launchedSecond ‘mini-shuttle’ launchedFirst WGS satellite launchedAtlas V launches six experimental military satellitesDelta IV launches third WGS satelliteSecond modernised GPS IIR satellite launchedLast DSP satellite placed in orbitSecond AEHF satellite launchedSovrn