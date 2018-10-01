Submit on Monday, October 1st, 2018 22:58

Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat announced the creation of a consortium called the C-Band Alliance, or CBA, in a move that could accelerate making mid‐band spectrum available for 5G services.

