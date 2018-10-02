Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

BepiColombo on track for launch on 19 October

Submit on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 22:59

Preparations are moving ahead for Arianespace’s next Ariane 5 launch, which will send the BepiColombo spacecraft on its way to the solar system’s smallest and least-explored terrestrial planet: Mercury.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»