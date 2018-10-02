NASA, NOAA convene GOES 17 mishap investigation board
NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have appointed a board to investigate an instrument anomaly aboard the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) 17 weather satellite currently in orbit.
