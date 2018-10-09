Submit on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 22:57

Lockheed Martin has selected Raytheon and a Northrop Grumman/Ball Aerospace team to compete as potential mission payload providers for the U.S. Air Force’s Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous (GEO) Block 0 missile warning satellite system.

Related Post:A2100 satellite fleet accumulates 300 years in orbitAlphasat deploys solar arrays in geosynchronous orbitDSCS III completes 200 years in orbitLockheed Martin-built GPS satellites reach 150 years of combined serviceNorthrop Grumman cryocoolers amass 100 years in orbitSeventy-five years of GPS IIR in orbitLockheed Martin completes SBIRS Baseline Integrated System TestNASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter achieves data MilestoneSovrn