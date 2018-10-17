Arianespace to launch Luxembourg’s National Advanced Optical System
Arianespace is to launch the National Advanced Optical System (NAOS) under the term of a turnkey contract between OHB Italia and the Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defence.
