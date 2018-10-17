Submit on Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 22:56

Hispamar, the Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish satellite-based telecommunications operator Hispasat, and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. have joined together to offer a new satellite-based broadband connectivity service, focusing on both the residential and corporate market, in order to extend Internet access to the parts of the country that are currently digitally isolated.

