Return of the Rokot in 2021?
Submit on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 22:56
The launches of the Russian Rokot-2 light carrier rockets May begin again in 2021 which would allow achieving annual incomes of over RUB8 billion (US$120 million) if the decision to resume the project is made this year.
