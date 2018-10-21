Submit on Sunday, October 21st, 2018 22:56

The launches of the Russian Rokot-2 light carrier rockets May begin again in 2021 which would allow achieving annual incomes of over RUB8 billion (US$120 million) if the decision to resume the project is made this year.

Related Post:USN completes support for COSMO-SkyMedLCROSS looks back at EarthWildBlue 1 doing well after launchTacSat 2 completes missionTac Sat-3 completes experimental mission, becomes operationalLRO completes exploration mission phaseMars Orbiter completes prime missionBoeing CubeSat completes 10,000th orbitSovrn