H-IIA launches GOSAT-2, KhalifaSat
Rocket: H-IIA; Payload: “IBUKI-2” (GOSAT-2), KhalifaSat; Date: 29 October 2018, 0408 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight of H-IIA F40 proceeded as planned.
