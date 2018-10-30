Kratos to build Ka-band gateways for Sky Perfect JSAT
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a contract by Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC) to design and build gateways for SJC’s new High Throughput Satellite (HTS) network. The JCSAT-18 HTS satellite, launching in 2019, will deliver broadband and mobile communication services to Asia Pacific and Eastern Russia.
