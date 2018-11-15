Satellite News

GHGSat selects Arianespace to launch GHGSat-C1 on Vega

Arianespace has been selected by GHGSat Inc. to launch the GHGSat-C1 satellite on the Vega launch vehicle as part of the Small Spacecraft Mission Service flight in 2019.

