Submit on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 22:56

Cobham SATCOM announced that it would provide L-band ground infrastructure for Inmarsat’s I-6 constellation, currently set for first launch in 2020.

Related Post:Fourth Dragon for commercial resupply services arrives at ISSCygnus de-orbitedOrbital ATK completes 2nd cargo resupply mission of 2016Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)New Progress vessel to ship supplies, microsatellite to ISSMDA to provide direct access ground station for DigitalGlobe satellitesMystery debris from space almost hits airplaneNorthrop Grumman awarded study contracts for astronomy missionsSovrn