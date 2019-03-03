Submit on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 22:52

“Israel’s Beresheet, the Jewish state’s first lunar spacecraft, successfully completed another maneuver on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. Israel time, according to a release by Space IL. … Earlier in the week, Beresheet experienced some technical difficulties and had to cancel a maneuver planned for the spacecraft.” (Jerusalem Post)

