Beresheet shuttle completes another manoeuvre on way to moon
Submit on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 22:52
“Israel’s Beresheet, the Jewish state’s first lunar spacecraft, successfully completed another maneuver on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. Israel time, according to a release by Space IL. … Earlier in the week, Beresheet experienced some technical difficulties and had to cancel a maneuver planned for the spacecraft.” (Jerusalem Post)
