China launches new comsat with 300th CZ flight
Submit on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: ChinaSat 6C; Date: 9 March 2019, 1628 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was successfully deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.
