Rocket: OS-M1 “Chongqing-Liangjiang Star,” Payload: Lingque-1B; Date: 27 March 2019, 0932 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The rocket failed after separation of the first stage one minute into flight.

