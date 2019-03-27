First Chinese private orbital launch fails
Rocket: OS-M1 “Chongqing-Liangjiang Star,” Payload: Lingque-1B; Date: 27 March 2019, 0932 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The rocket failed after separation of the first stage one minute into flight.
