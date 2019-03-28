Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 22:59

For its fourth mission of 2019 — and the second this year with the Soyuz medium launcher from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in French Guiana, Arianespace will be launching four more O3b satellites for SES. Lift-off is currently scheduled for 4 April 2019, 1630 UTC.

