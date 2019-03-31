Airbus prepares Cheops satellite for launch
Submit on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 22:57
Airbus Defence and Space has completed construction of the Cheops satellite (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite). The European Space Agency (ESA) recently gave the green light at the Qualification and Acceptance Review.
Related Post:Rocketdyne to perform risk reduction tests on 3GRB engineNASA awards contract for Ares upper stage engineTest completed on second RS-68A test engineMore testing of J-2X rocket engineFirst hot firing of RS-68A engine successfulRS-18 engine tested with liquid methaneJ-2X turbopump assembly completedNASA extends Space Shuttle Main Engine contractSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.