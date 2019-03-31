Submit on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 22:57

Airbus Defence and Space has completed construction of the Cheops satellite (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite). The European Space Agency (ESA) recently gave the green light at the Qualification and Acceptance Review.

