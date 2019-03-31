Electron lofts satellite for DARPA
Rocket: Electron; Payload: R3D2; Date: 26 March 2019, 2327 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The mission launched a prototype reflect array antenna to orbit for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
