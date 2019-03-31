York Space Systems ships S-CLASS spacecraft for inaugural mission
Submit on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 22:56
York Space Systems announced its S-CLASS spacecraft platform has officially been shipped to the launch site for the company’s inaugural mission.
