Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China’s commercial rocket finishes engine test

Submit on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 22:56

China’s first rocket for commercial use, the Smart Dragon-1 (SD-1), has finished its engine test, paving way for its maiden flight in the first half of 2019, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»