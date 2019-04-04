Super-fast cargo flight to the ISS completed
Rocket: Soyuz 2-1a; Payload: Progress MS-11 (Progress 72); Date: 4 April 2019, 1101 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for the ISS resupplying mission.
