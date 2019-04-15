Roskosmos, S7 mull developing reusable commercial launch vehicle
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos and S7 Group are planning to develop the Soyuz-5 Light reusable launch vehicle based on the Soyuz-5 rocket, Roskosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.
