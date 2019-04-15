Submit on Monday, April 15th, 2019 22:59

Virgin Orbit announced that the Pacific island of Guam will become an additional launch site for the company’s LauncherOne service.

Related Post:RSCC to sign new satellite contracts sonnRSCC orders two more AAS payloadsThales Alenia Space to build Telkom-3S satellite for IndonesiaGonets-D1M development progressYet another Kosmic explosionTAS to build payloads for Ekspress AM8, AT1 and AT2RSCC starts payments for new satellitesTAS to supply payloads for Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103Sovrn