Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 22:59

There has been an unusual silence following the “anomaly” that occurred during testing a SpaceX Dragon-2 (aka Crew Dragon) spacecraft. SpaceX and NASA confirmed there was an “anomaly” but so far did not provide any details regarding the incident. A leaked video suggests that a rather large explosion took place, though.

