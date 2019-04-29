Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2019 22:59

NASA’s commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting 0759 on Wednesday, 1 May for the launch of its 17th resupply mission to the International Space Station after successful completion of its static fire engine test.

