SpaceX CRS-17 launch now scheduled for 1 May
Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2019 22:59
NASA’s commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting 0759 on Wednesday, 1 May for the launch of its 17th resupply mission to the International Space Station after successful completion of its static fire engine test.
