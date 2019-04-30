Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 22:57

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia’s Roskosmos should not consider postponing the launch of the ExoMars mission as its rescheduling will lead to the loss of support from European member countries, Director-General Jan Woerner was quoted as saying.

