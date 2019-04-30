Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 22:58

NASA Launch Services Program (LSP) investigators have determined the technical root cause for the Taurus XL launch failures of NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO) and Glory missions in 2009 and 2011, respectively: faulty materials provided by aluminium manufacturer, Sapa Profiles, Inc. (SPI).

Related Post:NASA awards NOAA GOES-R instrument contractGOES-P completes environmental testsHarris delivers GOES-R ground segment proposalNASA awards another NOAA GOES-R instrument contractBoeing hands over GOES-P for final testingGOES-P healthy after launchSS/L completes GOES support operationsEUMETSAT and NOAA sign long-term agreementSovrn