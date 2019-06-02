Eutelsat 7C arrives in Kourou
Submit on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 22:55
Eutelsat 7C, Eutelsat Communications’ newest high-power broadcast satellite, has arrived at the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana where it will be launched as a co-passenger on an Ariane 5 rocket on 20 June.
