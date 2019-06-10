China to complete BeiDou-3 satellite system by 2020
China’s BeiDou-3 navigation satellite system is expected to be completed in 2020, with a total of 35 satellites, researchers at a conference on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) said.
