China to complete BeiDou-3 satellite system by 2020

Monday, June 10th, 2019

China’s BeiDou-3 navigation satellite system is expected to be completed in 2020, with a total of 35 satellites, researchers at a conference on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) said.

