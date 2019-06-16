Roskosmos to replace foreign components on GLONASS satellites
Russia’s programme of fully replacing foreign components in GLONASS navigation satellites is due to be implemented before 2023, Chairman of the Roskosmos State Space Corporation’s Scientific and Technical Council Yuri Koptev was quoted as saying.
