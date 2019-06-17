Submit on Monday, June 17th, 2019 22:57

The first of the Batch 3 contract navigation payloads was delivered at the beginning of June by SSTL according to schedule and satellite series production for the European Satellite Navigation System Galileo is in full swing again at OHB System AG in Bremen.

