Viasat Inc. and Arianespace announced a modification to their original ViaSat-3 satellite launch contract, signed in 2016. Under the new agreement, the two companies agreed to move the ViaSat-3 satellite from an Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle to the next-generation Ariane 64 (A64) launcher. With this contract, Viasat will become the first commercial customer to commit to launch on the A64.

