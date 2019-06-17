Viasat-3 launch moved to Ariane 64
Viasat Inc. and Arianespace announced a modification to their original ViaSat-3 satellite launch contract, signed in 2016. Under the new agreement, the two companies agreed to move the ViaSat-3 satellite from an Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle to the next-generation Ariane 64 (A64) launcher. With this contract, Viasat will become the first commercial customer to commit to launch on the A64.
