Smallsat launchers to generate US$2.2 billion in revenue by 2028
Submit on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 22:53
NSR’s Smallsat Launch Vehicle Markets, 2nd Edition report, concludes the dedicated commercial small satellite launch market will see a rapid ramp-up period resulting in over US$2.2 billion in revenue over the next 10 years, overcoming supply chain constraints, new technology risks, and solidifying its place in the market as a proven competitor.
