Airbus strengthens imagery capabilities with Vision-1
Submit on Monday, July 1st, 2019 22:57
Airbus said it has enlarged its high-resolution imagery portfolio following an agreement to leverage capacity from the S1-4 satellite built by Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL). This new imagery offer called Vision-1 delivers full end-to-end imaging operations to Airbus’ customers.
