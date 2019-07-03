Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 22:59

Another Vega launch vehicle has completed its assembly process at the Spaceport in French Guiana, marking a major milestone as preparations continue for Arianespace’s sixth mission overall in 2019.

