Better insulation for China’s cryogenic upper stage
Submit on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 22:56
Chinese scientists have made a breakthrough in cryogenic rocket engine technology that can extend the orbital period of rockets from a few hours to 30 days, state media reported.
