KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway
Submit on Monday, July 8th, 2019 22:52
Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signed a NOK618 million (US$71.5 million) contract with Space Norway for the delivery of ground station services to provide satellite-based broadband in the Artic.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 10:52 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.