Virgin Galactic and Social Capital Hedosophia announce merger
Submit on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 22:56
Virgin Galactic and Social Capital Hedosophia, a public investment vehicle sponsored by Social Capital and Hedosophia, announced that the boards of directors of each company have approved a definitive agreement under which VG and SCH will merge, with the current shareholders of SCH expected to own up to approximately 49% of the combined company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2019, VG will be introduced as a publicly traded company.
