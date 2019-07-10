Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 22:58

The first flight of the Russian recoverable stage of the Krylo-SV launch vehicle is scheduled for 2021-2022, Director-General of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects Andrei Grigoryev was quoted as saying.

