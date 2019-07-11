Small Soyuz rocket lifts off on unannounced mission
Submit on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1v/Volga; Payload: four military satellites [probably designated Kosmos 2535, 2536, 2537 and 2538]; Date: 10 July 2019, 1714 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The successful separation of all four satellites was announced four hours later.
Related Post:Dawn’s engines complete firing; science operations continueNew Dragon vessel launched to ISSLightSail 2 mission proceeds as plannedGlobal Technologies selects Eutelsat to support W. Africa Power PoolDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Zuma (again)U.S. Navy accepts MUOS-5CASIC plans space-based Internet with 80 satellitesNASA increases Harris SCNS contract ceiling by $384 millionSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.