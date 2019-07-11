Submit on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1v/Volga; Payload: four military satellites [probably designated Kosmos 2535, 2536, 2537 and 2538]; Date: 10 July 2019, 1714 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The successful separation of all four satellites was announced four hours later.

