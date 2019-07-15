Submit on Monday, July 15th, 2019 22:59

SpaceX issued a statement regarding the explosion of the company’s Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort test vehicle during a test in April. It blames the mishap on the failure of a titanium component in a high-pressure nitrogen tetroxide environment.

