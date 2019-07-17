NSR sees satellite/launch market at US$225 billion over 10 years
Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 22:56
NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 9th Edition (SMLS9) report forecasts a US$225 billion market opportunity over the next decade, driven by Situational Awareness and Earth Observation markets.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.