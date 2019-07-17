Satellite News

NSR sees satellite/launch market at US$225 billion over 10 years

NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 9th Edition (SMLS9) report forecasts a US$225 billion market opportunity over the next decade, driven by Situational Awareness and Earth Observation markets.

