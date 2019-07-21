Tiangong 2 destroyed in controlled fall to Earth
Submit on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 22:57
China’s Tiangong-2 space lab successfully re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on 19 July under controlled conditions.
