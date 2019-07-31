Eutelsat 65 West A selected by Ultra DTH for pay-TV platform
Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 22:54
Ultra DTH Inc. has signed a multiyear, multi-transponder agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications for capacity on the Eutelsat 65 West A satellite to support the launch of a white label DTH platform across the Caribbean and the Andean region.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at 10:54 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.