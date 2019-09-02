Vikram Lander successfully separates from Orbiter
The Vikram Lander successfully separated from the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter at 0745 UTC on 2 September 2019. Vikram is currently in a lunar orbit of 119 km x 127 km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.
