Airbus has completed the ocean satellite ‘Copernicus Sentinel-6A’, and is now sending it to Ottobrunn near Munich in Germany, where over the next six months the satellite will undergo an extensive series of tests at Industrieanlagen Betriebsgesellschaft mbH (IABG) to prove its readiness for space.

